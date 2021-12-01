Jade Currency Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.25 Million (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Jade Currency has traded 78.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jade Currency has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $2.25 million worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00065201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,629.02 or 0.08056863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,632.80 or 1.00310552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021769 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jade Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

