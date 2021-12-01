James K. Sims Buys 6,000 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AIRG stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 51.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth $328,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

