Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 25,861 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $35,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 981,873 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $60.89. 110,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,321. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

