Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 9,446 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $32,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.94 on Wednesday, hitting $387.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,511. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.36 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

