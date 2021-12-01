Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,890 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.94. The stock had a trading volume of 107,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,395. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

