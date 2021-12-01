Japan Petroleum Exploration (OTC:JPTXF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Japan Petroleum Exploration (OTC:JPTXF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

About Japan Petroleum Exploration

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co, Ltd. engages in the development, sale, production and exploration of oil, natural gas, and other energy resources. It operates through the following regional segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Others. The Japan segment deals with the exploration, development, production, purchase, sale, and transport of crude oil and natural gas; manufacture, purchase, sale, and transport of petroleum products; and contract operation of drilling wells.

