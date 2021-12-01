Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TALK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Italk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS TALK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 1,532,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Italk has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Italk will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at $6,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth about $2,660,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth about $698,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth about $2,043,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth about $260,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

