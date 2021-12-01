Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Halma plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halma in a research note issued on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Halma alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.