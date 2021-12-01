Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Welltower Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Welltower in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Shares of WELL opened at $79.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after buying an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after buying an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

