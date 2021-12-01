Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Jiangxi Copper stock remained flat at $$80.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

About Jiangxi Copper

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.