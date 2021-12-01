Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Jiangxi Copper stock remained flat at $$80.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02.
About Jiangxi Copper
