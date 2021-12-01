JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Issues Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKS traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,468. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JinkoSolar stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.