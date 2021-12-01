Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up approximately 1.0% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.24. 870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.90. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

