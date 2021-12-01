Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $352,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 145,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.14. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

