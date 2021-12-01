John D. Shulman Acquires 500,000 Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Stock

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Director John D. Shulman bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTPI opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTPI. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.