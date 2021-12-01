John William Swann III Sells 7,263 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Stock

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SPXC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.80.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SPX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPX by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SPX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPXC. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.