Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,755,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.93 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $410.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

