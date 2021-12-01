Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.06 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.18 and its 200-day moving average is $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

