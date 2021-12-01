Jordan Park Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.65. 79,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,537. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.