Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 165,210 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jordan Park Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. 200,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417,471. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.69.

