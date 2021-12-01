JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

BBEU stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.