JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 396,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,904. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

