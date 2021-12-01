JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 79 ($1.03) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 84.75 ($1.11).

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 68.10 ($0.89) on Wednesday. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 67.35 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62.

In other news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). Insiders acquired a total of 29,810 shares of company stock worth $2,030,050 over the last quarter.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.