JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JMPLY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $994.65.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

