JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 197,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 154,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,631.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST remained flat at $$50.59 on Wednesday. 3,081,297 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.