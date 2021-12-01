Jupiter Market Capitalization Reaches $1.61 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00065466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.93 or 0.08029194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,118.82 or 0.96322266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

