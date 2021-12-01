K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.52

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.52 and last traded at C$34.94, with a volume of 2204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBL shares. Acumen Capital cut their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.40.

The company has a market cap of C$369.87 million and a P/E ratio of 39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.19.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

