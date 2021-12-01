Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Short Interest Down 37.4% in November

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAIR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kairos Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Kairos Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

