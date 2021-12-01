Kambria (KAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.26 Million

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Kambria has a total market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $148,317.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kambria has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kambria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kambria alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,159.56 or 0.98066783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00048013 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.67 or 0.00315493 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.00489789 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.19 or 0.00187183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001570 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Kambria Profile

KAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Buying and Selling Kambria

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kambria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kambria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kambria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kambria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kambria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.