Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Buys 125,000 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FXLV traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 316,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.33. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Get F45 Training alerts:

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.