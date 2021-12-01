Kevin C. Tang Sells 177,545 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $664,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 448,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,100. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.26.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. On average, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 225,983 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.