KeyCorp Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $136.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp to $136.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $90.75 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Arista Networks stock opened at $124.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.73. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 773,528 shares of company stock worth $213,831,509. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

