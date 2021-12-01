Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

KEYS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,549. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,859,238 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 282,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

