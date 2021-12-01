Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Simon Robert Philips Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) insider Simon Robert Philips sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total transaction of £2,000,000 ($2,613,012.80).

Simon Robert Philips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Simon Robert Philips purchased 88,000 shares of Keystone Law Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £696,080 ($909,432.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. Keystone Law Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 461 ($6.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £256.45 million and a P/E ratio of 42.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 805.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 745.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.