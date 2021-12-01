keyTango Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One keyTango coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, keyTango has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. keyTango has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $31,044.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get keyTango alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00245171 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About keyTango

TANGO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,366,340 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

