Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $846.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -92.50%.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

