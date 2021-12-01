Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Hits $0.0250 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00072329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,671.69 or 0.07977770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,416.46 or 0.99756756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021495 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

