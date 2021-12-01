Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Purchases $54,700.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $49,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

