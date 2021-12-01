Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.