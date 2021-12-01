Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report issued on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

KRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

KRG opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,455,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,658,000 after buying an additional 71,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after buying an additional 2,557,159 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 553.89%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

