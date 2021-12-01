KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in November

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KREF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,857. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

