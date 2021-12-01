Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Tops $66.14 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $66.14 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011892 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.56 or 0.00743232 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

