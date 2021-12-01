Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.23 million.Knowles also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.500 EPS.

KN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,263. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. Knowles has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock worth $6,156,870. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

