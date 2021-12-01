KnoxFS (New) (KFX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $58.00

KnoxFS (New) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded down 31.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. KnoxFS (New) has a market capitalization of $719,946.83 and approximately $58.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded up 123.6% against the dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KnoxFS (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00065262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00073258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00095399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,648.19 or 0.08059529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,806.74 or 1.00231550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 464,628 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KnoxFS (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KnoxFS (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.