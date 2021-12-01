Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in Koppers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 64,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 72,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2,021.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. Koppers has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $663.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.