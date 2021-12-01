Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $100,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 74.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after buying an additional 156,320 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Lyft by 28.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,383 shares of company stock worth $1,376,802. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

