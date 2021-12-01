Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $119,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.88. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

