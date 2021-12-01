Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $123,000 in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

