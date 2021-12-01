Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 529.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.