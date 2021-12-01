Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 529.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

