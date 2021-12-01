Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,619 ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of CLIX opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23.

