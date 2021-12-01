Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $108,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,655,000. Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $868,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $722,000.

Shares of ILCG opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.