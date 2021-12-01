Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $108,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,655,000. Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $868,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $722,000.

Shares of ILCG opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91.

